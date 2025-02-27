Say ground renovated in 2015 has fallen into state of disrepair, putting children and elderly at risk; residents pointed out broken railings falling onto the walking track and non-functional lighting

A non-functional fountain at the garden. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: Dahisar residents want garden fixed x 00:00

Anand Nagar’s Jari Mari Udyan in Dahisar, renovated in 2015, is already in terrible condition owing to poor maintenance by the BMC, locals claim. Rajesh Pandya, a local resident and activist, highlighted the garden’s deteriorating condition. “The toilets are damaged and unclean. Many children and senior citizens visit this garden regularly, but the play area and open gym are in ruins,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT



The broken gate at Jari Mari Garden



Another resident pointed out broken railings falling onto the walking track and non-functional lighting. “Lights were last repaired in 2022, but many poles are now damaged. Proper lighting arrangements were never made,” they added.

Pawan Divakar, a postgraduate student living near the garden, said, “The fountain built over the step well stopped working after a few years. Kids’ play equipment and open gym machines are broken. After sunset, the mosquito menace worsens.” BMC’s R-North ward officials told mid-day that a complete renovation plan is in progress. “Preparations for the garden’s upgrade are underway,” they said.



Damaged fence tied to a seat at Jari Mari Garden

Safety hazards for children

The damaged safety carpet poses a risk for children. A mother who visits with her daughter said, “Some areas of the garden are in poor shape, and the torn carpet is dangerous. Kids also need toilets, but they are in terrible condition.”



Damaged children’s play area

Drinking water, loo concerns

Currently, drinking water and toilets are placed together. “The water supply is inadequate, and the cooler area is unclean. During renovation, BMC should ensure these facilities are separated,” said a local.



Dilapidated toilets at the garden

Locals voice woes

Rajesh Pandya, a local resident and activist

‘The toilets are damaged and unclean. Many kids and senior citizens visit this garden regularly, but the play area and open gym are in ruins’

Pawan Divakar, a postgraduate student

‘The fountain built over the step well stopped working after a few years. Kids’ play equipment and open gym machines are broken. After sunset, the mosquito menace worsens’