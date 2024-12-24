Mumbai: Cuffe Parade reels from ‘unsavoury activities’

Residents decry rampant drug abuse menace, prostitution in area, demand police patrolling

A view of Bay View Marina Garden at Cuffe Parade. PIC/DIWAKAR SHARMA

The Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association (CPRA) has raised serious concerns about women’s safety following the growing menace of drug abuse and immoral activities, including prostitution, in the elite residential locality. The residents have alleged that the slum dwellers have damaged the fencing net of Bay View Marina Garden where “cleaning crew members have discovered discarded condoms”, Preeti Bedi, the secretary of the CPRA, told mid-day. Bedi stressed the urgent need of “foot patrolling by the police” at the garden.

The President of the Cuffe Parade Residents' Association (CPRA), Dr Laura D’Souza said that the upscale residential area is gradually becoming unsafe and unhealthy due to the rising menace of drug abuse. “I have written a letter to Cuffe Parade police on Tuesday requesting the cops to curb the rising issue of drug abuse in residential areas which has sparked serious concerns among residents. It poses a significant threat to community safety and well-being, particularly affecting vulnerable groups such as women and children,” said D’Souza, who asserted that although CPRA maintains the garden, it has been kept open for everyone, including the slum dwellers.



The damaged fence of the garden

“The multiple entry points to these grounds enable miscreants to enter and engage in unlawful behaviour, including drug and alcohol use. Furthermore, there have been instances of young men bringing women who appear to be engaged in solicitation. Our staff has reported finding used barrier contraceptives and syringes, indicating a serious concern for public health and safety,” said Dr D’Souza.

“This situation requires immediate attention to prevent further escalation and ensure the well-being of our community,” she added. The in-charge of Bay View Marina Garden, Bharati Bhatija said, “We have been maintaining the garden but some anti-social elements have damaged the fence to sneak in to consume drugs and alcohol. It is posing a threat to women's safety.”



Damaged fence that provides illegal access to slums

Meanwhile, CPRA executive committee member Dr Padmakar Nandekar, said, “Unfortunately, some miscreants are misusing the name of 'bhumiputra' (local fishermen) to harass and intimidate our residents, security personnel, women, senior citizens, and children.” According to Dr Nandekar, who is also the secretary of Jalkiran CHS at Cuffe Parade, the miscreants intend to illegally encroach on the garden land, construct unauthorised huts, and engage in anti-social activities.

The CPRA complaint letter sent to Cuffe Parade police station reads: “The residential area is becoming a hub for illegal activities and hence, as a concerned citizen, I am compelled to report these issues, which pose a significant threat to the safety and well-being of our community. The issues include the youngsters openly consuming drugs, creating an unhealthy and unsafe environment; prostitutes are being brought to the area, leading to immoral activities and compromising public decency; and the presence of anti-social elements has increased, causing fear and anxiety among residents.



Dr Laura D’Souza, CPRA president

These activities not only undermine the law but also create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. As a responsible citizen, I request that you take immediate action to increase police patrolling in the area to deter illegal activities, conduct regular raids to apprehend those involved in drug abuse and prostitution, and install CCTV cameras to monitor the area and identify perpetrators. I would appreciate it if you could look into this matter urgently and take necessary actions to restore safety and security to our community.”

Dr D’Souza added, “Previously, young adults would jump from the promenade onto the grounds, teasing and harassing seniors. In one incident, a senior citizen was hit by a ball, causing her to fall. As a result, seniors stopped visiting the garden until a fence was installed and the entry point was restricted to one gate. Then the garden was vandalised… plastic chairs were stolen, prompting us to chain them to prevent further theft… light bulbs and fans were stolen from the gazebo.” When contacted, an officer attached to Cuffe Parade police station said, “We have received a complaint from CPRA. We will intensify patrolling in the area.”