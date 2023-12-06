Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic chaos looms as BEST's proposal to alter SCLR sparks concerns
Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months
Mumbai: 35 per cent of Ambedkar memorial work completed, says MMRDA
Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday
Mumbai: How burqa clad trio filched gold worth Rs 3 lakh from jewellery store
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday

Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday

Updated on: 06 December,2023 05:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

Other areas in south Mumbai to get less water as Malabar Hill reservoir will be emptied to facilitate an inspection by an expert committee

Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday

The proposed site for the reservoir at Malabar Hill. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Water supply in south Mumbai will be severely affected particularly in Cuffe Parade
  2. BMC said there will be no water supply to Cuffe Parade and Ambedkar Nagar
  3. All other areas in A ward and entire C ward will face a 10 percent cut in water supply

As the Malabar Hill reservoir will be emptied to facilitate an inspection by an expert committee on Thursday, December 7, water supply in south Mumbai will be severely affected particularly in Cuffe Parade. BMC said there will be no water supply to Cuffe Parade and Ambedkar Nagar, 50 per cent cut to Nariman Point and G D Somani Road, 30 percent cut in the Military Zone in A ward.


All other areas in A ward and entire C ward will face a 10 percent cut in water supply. Water supply will be reduced by 20 per cent to Peddar Road and other areas will get 10 per cent less supply. G North and G South wards received 10 per cent less water. 


BMC had decided to construct an additional tank and repair the old reservoir on Malabar Hill, but residents opposed this plan as it entailed removal of 389 trees at Hanging Garden. After a demand from residents and the local MLA, BMC formed a committee including IIT professors, a BMC engineer and locals to study the reconstruction of a water tank on Malabar Hill. 


“The committee is expected to review the current proposal and suggest the appropriate course of action regarding the reconstruction of the reservoir. Therefore, an internal inspection of tank number 2 will be conducted and so the tank will be emptied. Homes and establishments in A, C, D, G North, G South wards will get water supply with low pressure,” said a BMC official. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

malabar hill south mumbai cuffe parade mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK