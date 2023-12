BMC struggles to meet Western Suburbs’ regular supply levels despite 50-hour repair job

Residents of Nagardas Road in Andheri East scramble to fill up on tanker water on Tuesday. Pic/Uday Devrukhkar

Listen to this article Mumbai: Low pressure, air bubbles mean water woes continue x 00:00

A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) repaired a major pipeline in the suburbs, residents were waiting for water on Tuesday, six days after the conduit was damaged in multiple spots at Andheri East due to Metro 6 work.