Mumbai: Churchgate, Cuffe Parade, Colaba get bicycle option for last-mile connectivity

Makarand Narwekar (centre) at the inauguration of the initiative at the cycle stand near Radio Club. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

It is now a choice between sweltering on a cycle or running helter-skelter for public transport, with the public bicycle sharing initiative launched in South Mumbai on Thursday morning. Bicycles have been made available for rent for the public at five locations: near Churchgate station, at World Trade Centre (Cuffe Parade), near the Radio Club on the promenade opposite the Strand Hotel, at Colaba Post Office and near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sanghralaya (CSMVS) or the museum.

Shreyansh Shah, associate director, ‘MYBYK’, said, “We now have a bicycle stand at these five locations and the initiative is operational. We have a total of 50 bicycles as of now. These are pedal bicycles, though we plan to introduce e-cycles in the near future.” The initiative—implemented under the BMC Public Bicycle Sharing Policy—has been supported by Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and former corporators Makarand Narwekar and Harshita Narwekar. According to Shah, people can use this 24/7 facility by downloading the ‘MYBYK’ app on their cell phones. “We have three plans… a daily plan and a weekly and monthly plan, which allow the user to take the bicycle home or to the office and use it to perform multiple trips during the period,” he added.

Makarand Narwekar got a round of applause as he said at the bike stand near Radio Club during the launch on Thursday morning, “Our target is 7,000 bicycles in the ward. Do spread the word in your immediate circle and please use this (facility), otherwise, it’s a waste.” Bella Shah from Colaba said, “We will see takers as it is cheaper than other transport modes. It will get people to their destination quicker and is eco-friendly too, with the buzzword being go green.”



Local Bella Shah stands with a bicycle

A local, Chaitra Lalge, said this will “draw the younger crowd,” while onlookers at the launch, Mohanlal Mali and Paras Jhaveri, said, “If you are here at the promenade early morning, you will see many cyclists along with walkers and joggers. Some of the cycles are on rent. People have realised the health benefits and even these early morning exercisers on the Gateway promenade may opt for these bikes. We also see biking groups here late at night, cycling all the way to Bandra and back. They may avail of this,” they explained.

Ujwal V Koli said, “A cycle is able to negotiate the nightmare traffic easier, so that will be a factor for those seeking to reach their destinations quicker.” Meanwhile, Colaba’s Ajay Multani called the initiative, “a good move, though traffic will be challenging. I hope the bikes will stay in the same condition and not be vandalised when parked, especially late at night. I also wish we had a cycling track.”

This brings one to the classic chicken ‘n’ egg situation, of what should come first. The track or the cycles? If we do not have a track, should we have bicycles? If we do not have bicycles, should we have a track? “We have to start somewhere,” said locals O’Mary Umapathy and Monica D’Silva, both Colaba residents for 50 years and more. “We think this is going to help ease some rush. We also like that they will be noiseless,” they laughed with D’Silva vouching for the efficacy of two-wheelers, having used a two-wheeler all her life.

Ila Dalal from Churchgate said, “Affordability is a big factor, as this is more cost-effective for short commutes.” In the end, though, like Narwekar said: “With a new project comes a huge responsibility on the locals.” Part of that responsibility is to see that the cycles are maintained. Shah explained, “We will have an on-ground team to ensure maintenance and to safeguard the parked bikes, especially at night when chances of misuse are higher, but we will count on citizen vigilance as well.”

