Mumbai: BMC to open two new public swimming pools at Dahisar and Malad soon

Two new swimming pools to open next month in Malad and Dahisar; two more to be ready by summer

The new pool in Malad West

Two more swimming pools, one each in Dahisar and Malad, are ready and could be opened to the public in January. Civic officials said the work on other pools is underway and three of them are likely to be built by May. Each of these pools has a capacity of over 1,600 members a year.

The civic body has initiated the process of inviting tenders for the maintenance and security of Dahisar and Malad pools. Officials said work on other pools is underway and two of them will be ready by May. The BMC will also take over two swimming pools, one of the state government and another of the Fire Brigade.

The pool at Chacha Nehru Garden in Malad West

The BMC had undertaken work to build six new swimming pools—at Worli Hill Reservoir, Chacha Nehru Garden in Malad West, Indira Gandhi Entertainment Park in Andheri West, Kondivita in Andheri East, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Kridangan, Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli East, Gyandhara Garden in Dahisar—owing to the growing demand for membership.

Also read: Mumbai: Exams on Monday, but students yet to receive hall tickets

Andheri, Worli pools by May

“Two other swimming pools, in Worli and Andheri East, will be ready before summer vacation and we will also open the swimming pool at Mumbai Fire Brigade, Wadala, for the public. The repair work is going on and it will be handed over to the BMC by April. We have also initiated the process to take over a swimming pool at Kamgar Krida Bhavan in Parel, which is under the state government. Availability of these two pools will ease the load of Dadar swimming pools,” said Kishor Gandhi, deputy municipal commissioner of the BMC.

The remaining two pools, in Andheri West and Vikhroli, may not open before monsoon. BMC’s swimming pools are always in demand, as it offers services at affordable rates.

Dadar has three swimming pools, including one for children, but their membership was full on day one of online registration.

500 vacancies in Kandivli

At present, around 500 memberships are open at the Kandivli pool, 85 in Dahisar pool, whereas Chembur pool is fully booked.

Although the project to increase the number of swimming pools in the city started years ago, it was only recently that the work picked up pace. The new pools expected to open in January are at Chacha Nehru Garden in Malad West and Gyandhara Garden in Dahisar. The BMC spent Rs 17 crore to build the two pools.

“The pools are of normal size, each measuring 25x15 metres and with a capacity of 1,632 members a year. The membership registration will start after pools are opened,” said an official. The work on swimming pools in Andheri, Vikhroli and Worli will be completed by May, officials said.

The BMC has swimming pools at Shivaji Park, Kandivli, Dahisar, Chembur and Ghatkopar. However, the pool in Ghatkopar was closed in 2016 after a leakage issue. It will be reconstructed and opened in two or three years, officials said. Shivaji Park, Kandivli and Chembur have Olympic-sized swimming pools.

As per the BMC’s existing fee structure, the Shivaji Park, Chembur and Kandivli swimming pools have an annual fee of Rs 10,100, while others have a fee of Rs 8,000 for a year. The civic body this year introduced online registration for transparency.

It also increased the class time to 1 hour from 45 minutes a day earlier for each person. As both the entry and exit of a pool are logged online, if a person exceeds their daily limit, the additional time will be adjusted against their annual allotted hours.

Rs 8,000

Annual membership cost at these swimming pools

1,632

No. of memberships each to open for Dahisar and Malad

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 6 + 6 Submit Request