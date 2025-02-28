As BMC announces Rs 13L contract to clean traffic islands between Colaba and Fort, citizens and activists ask: why just VIP areas?

Traffic island near Regal theatre in South Mumbai. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The traffic islands in Fort and Colaba are set to receive special attention, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) calling for bids for their specialised cleaning. The initiative was undertaken due to the high footfall, VIP movement, and tourism in the area.



A BMC A-ward official told mid-day that the tender is for a three-month contract. “The islands will be cleaned using water jets, as spitting and dust stains are often difficult to remove. Since this is a high-footfall tourist area, we have decided to clean the islands regularly. We have also beautified them, so it is necessary to maintain their cleanliness,” the official stated.

“Currently, the tender is for three months. We will decide whether to continue this system afterward,” the official added. According to the tender document, the estimated cost of the three-month cleaning project is Rs 13.26 lakh. Estimates suggest that over 50 to 60 lakh people visit South Mumbai daily. The area is a major tourist attraction, commercial hub, and home to several big markets. There are 14 traffic islands in the Fort and Colaba region.

However, some citizens from suburban areas have raised concerns about the BMC’s prioritisation. Dhaval Shah, founder of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association, said, “K East and K West pay the highest property tax to the BMC, but we never receive special treatment like this. Maybe we don’t have the same footfall and VIP movement as Colaba and Fort, but we are also citizens. The BMC should consider suburban areas as well.”



Civic activist Anil Galagali said, “This is a common issue in Mumbai. Suburban areas never receive the same treatment as South Mumbai. The BMC should implement similar facilities in Kurla, Mulund, and Dahisar. Even the roads in South Mumbai are properly marked, and waste disposal is more organised compared to the suburbs,” he said.

List of traffic islands to be beautified

>> Vijay Chowk - Captain Prakash Pethe Marg

>> Nathalal Parekh Marg and Dhobi Ghat Marg Cuffe Parade

>> Dipak Jog Chowk Colaba

>> Chowk opposite Lion Gate

>> Gateway of India junction

>> Karmaveer Baburao Patil Marg

>> V N Road- High court junction

>> Kala Ghoda junction

>> Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk

>> Metro Junction- 2 traffic island

Cleaning work includes

>> Cleaning of dividers and traffic islands using high-pressure water jets

>> Removal of stains caused by spitting and other factors

>> Pruning of trees and general upkeep