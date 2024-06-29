Breaking News
Police BMC take action against illegal construction at bars in south Mumbai

Updated on: 29 June,2024 10:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Around a dozen personnel from D B Marg police station and BMC's D ward were involved in the action at bars

Representational Pic/File

Mumbai Police joined the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as alleged unauthorised construction at two bars in south Mumbai was pulled down on Saturday, an official said, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, around a dozen personnel from D B Marg police station and BMC's D ward were involved in the action at bars, he said.


"Illegal construction at both the bars have been razed," he said.


Police have not registered any case so far.

"We will do it after BMC approaches us. They asked us to provide protection (during demolition) which we did," the official from D B Marg police station in south Mumbai said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

The campaign against such structures will continue, he said.

Earlier this week, the authorities in Thane district and Pune carried out similar drives against bars and pubs.

The action followed a viral video purportedly showing a group of youths partying at a Pune bar that operated beyond the permissible time. A few of them were also seen with a drug-like substance.

PMC's crackdown on illegal structures at pubs and bars continues

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Maharashtra continued its crackdown on unauthorised structures at pubs and bars in the city for the second day on Wednesday, officials said, reported the PTI.

The action comes in the wake of alleged consumption of drugs at a local bar, the officials said.

According to the PTI, as part of the action, the officials of the PMC's building department demolished illegal structures of some prominent bars, including Eskobar and FML Resto Bar in Baner during the day, they said, the news agency reported.

Following timing-related violations at Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar on Pune's Fergusson College Road and alleged drug use at the establishment, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had instructed to run a bulldozer on the unauthorised structures linked to the narcotic substance.

Accordingly, the PMC has been taking action against the unauthorised structures of bars and pubs.

"Today, while carrying out a drive in Baner area, we razed unauthorised structures at Eskobar in Baner. The bar was seized by the state excise department following some violations. Since there were some violations related to the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, we demolished its illegal structures measuring 10,000 square metres," a PMC official said, as per the PTI.

Similar action was taken against the FML Resto Bar, he said, reported the PTI.

"So far since morning, we have demolished illegal structures built on around 25,000 square metres of area," he said.

The Pune civic body on Tuesday demolished an "unauthorised" structure inside the L3 bar while police filed a case against its owners, a day after the Maharashtra government ordered a crackdown on buildings flouting rules in the city.

(with PTI inputs)

