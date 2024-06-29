Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana: CM Shinde announces scheme for senior citizens to visit the pilgrimage sites

The scheme will be launched in the state to facilitate the pilgrimage site visits for senior citizens

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana’, a scheme for senior citizens to visit the pilgrimage sites, an official statement said.

The scheme will be launched in the state to facilitate the pilgrimage site visits for senior citizens, it said.

CM Shinde said that rules will be formed for the scheme and senior citizens will be taken to the Teerthsthal through the facilities that would be offered by the state government.

The announcement was made by CM Eknath Shinde while he was replying to the calling attention notice by the Member of Legislative Assembly Pratap Sarnaik, the statement said.

Replying on the MLAs question, the Chief Minister said, “Our government is the government for common people and various provisions have been made in the Maharashtra budget for farmers, labourer’s, warkaris, peasants, women and youth.”

He further said that Maharashtra is the land of saints and a large number of people visit various pilgrimage sites every year. In order to facilitate the visits of senior citizens to the pilgrimage sites, the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana’ will be started. A comprehensive policy and rules will be laid down for the scheme and online applications will be invited for implementing the scheme.

Ajit Pawar announces scheme to guarantee Rs 1500 to women

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday afternoon presented the state's budget during the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly and announced the 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme which would guarantee Rs 1500 to women.

The scheme will be implemented from July 2024, Ajit Pawar said while presenting the budget.

At the State Assembly, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar said, "We are announcing Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (CM My Beloved Sister). Under this, all women will be given Rs 1500 per month. Scheme will be implemented from July 2024."

Ajit Pawar announced a financial assistance scheme entailing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 years in the state Budget for 2024-25.

The annual family income of beneficiaries of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' must not be more than Rs 2.5 lakh, a government resolution issued by the Maharashtra government has stated.

The scheme, which was announced in the state budget tabled in the assembly by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, is aimed at married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-60 age group, who will get Rs 1,500 per month.