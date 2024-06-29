Mumbai: Child killed, woman injured after wall collapses in Lower Parel

The incident took place near India Bulls in Lower Parel area, a hut located near Deepak Cinema on N.M. Joshi Marg collapsed after a portion of a house collapsed on it, leading to the death of the child and injury to an elderly woman

An eight-year-old child was killed and a woman was injured after a wall collapsed on a hut in Lower Parel area of central Mumbai on Saturday, the officials said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took place near India Bulls in Lower Parel area, a hut located near Deepak Cinema on N.M. Joshi Marg collapsed after a portion of a house collapsed on it, leading to the death of the child and injury to an elderly woman.

Following the incident which took place around around 5:52 pm on Saturday, the officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and other civic staff rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation.

The child and injured woman were rushed to the hospital.

The BMC said that according to information obtained from a doctor at KEM Hospital the child identified as Renuka Anant Kalaskar was declared dead by the doctors whereas the woman, Jayshree Gautam Pawar, 65, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Man dies after wall and roof of room collapses in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 35-year-old man reportedly died after a wall and roof of a room in a chawl collapsed at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred on Friday following heavy rains, the police said.

"The victim, identified as Vimal Vishesar Sah, lived in the room at Narpoli in Bhiwandi. He hailed from from Sitamarhi in Bihar. Around 12 noon, the wall and roof of the room collapsed on him. He was buried beneath the debris. He was pulled out and rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead," an official said, according to the PTI.

The Narpoli Police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death.

Man injured as Railway safety wall collapses near station

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a portion of a railway safety wall collapsed near a platform at Thane station on Friday morning amid rain, reportedly injuring a 62-year-old man, civic officials said.

The 60-by-20-foot wall collapsed near Platform No. 2 at the busy train station on the Central Railway route.

As per the PTI report, the wall collapsed at around 11.45 a.m., said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The wall fell on a pedestrian who was passing by on an adjacent road, injuring him, he said.

The injured, identified as Narendra Koli (62), was rushed to the Kalwa Civic Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said Tadvi, reported PTI.

(with PTI inputs)