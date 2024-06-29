The official was arrested for his alleged involvement in trafficking people to South Korea on forged documents

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article South Korea human trafficking case: Fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies, says Navy x 00:00

After the arrest of a Lieutenant Commander rank officer by Mumbai Crime Branch for alleged involvement in South Korea human trafficking case, the Indian Navy on Saturday said that it would fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies, reported the PTI.

The official was arrested for his alleged involvement in trafficking people to South Korea on forged documents, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Navy remains committed to holding its personnel to maintaining the highest standards of conduct always, a defence spokesperson asserted, according to the PTI.

Lieutenant Commander Vipin Kumar Dagar (28) was arrested from Colaba in south Mumbai on Thursday for allegedly being part of a gang that was sending people to South Korea on forged documents for money.

As per police, Dagar's associates had confessed they had sent 8-10 people to the East Asian country in this manner and had charged Rs 10 lakh per case.

In a statement, the defence spokesperson said, "A complaint on misconduct of an officer was received by the Navy from the Republic of Korea (RoK) Consulate in Mumbai. On investigation by the Navy, it was found that the case had possible links to a fraudulent visa racket gang," the news agency reported on Saturday.

"Accordingly, Indian Navy informed the Civil Police with their concerns and information held, which started a detailed investigation. The Navy is fully cooperating with the law enforcement agencies and remains committed to holding its personnel to maintaining the highest standards of conduct always," the spokesperson added, as per the PTI.

Police said Dagar, who is a resident of Haryana and is the son of an air force personnel, has been remanded in police custody till July 5.

According to the crime branch, the accused lieutenant had been involved in the racket for the past 1.5 years and is believed to have sent multiple candidates to South Korea, where they sought asylum. So far, officials have identified five such candidates. "There are 6-7 people involved in the racket. The Indian Navy lieutenant used his position to visit the embassy, introduce himself as a navy officer to make an impression, and secure visas for the candidates, thereby misusing his post to facilitate the human trafficking operation for financial gain," said an officer.

(with PTI inputs)