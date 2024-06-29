Breaking News
CM Shinde announces scheme for senior citizens to visit the pilgrimage sites
Mumbai: Child killed, woman injured after wall collapses in Lower Parel
Officials take action against illegal construction at south Mumbai bars
Maharashtra: Woman poisons 9-month-old son, dies by suicide in Chandrapur
Man dies after wall and roof of room collapses in Thane
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > South Korea human trafficking case Fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies says Navy

South Korea human trafficking case: Fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies, says Navy

Updated on: 29 June,2024 07:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The official was arrested for his alleged involvement in trafficking people to South Korea on forged documents

South Korea human trafficking case: Fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies, says Navy

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
South Korea human trafficking case: Fully cooperating with law enforcement agencies, says Navy
x
00:00

After the arrest of a Lieutenant Commander rank officer by Mumbai Crime Branch for alleged involvement in South Korea human trafficking case, the Indian Navy on Saturday said that it would fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies, reported the PTI.


The official was arrested for his alleged involvement in trafficking people to South Korea on forged documents, as per the PTI.


The Navy remains committed to holding its personnel to maintaining the highest standards of conduct always, a defence spokesperson asserted, according to the PTI.


Lieutenant Commander Vipin Kumar Dagar (28) was arrested from Colaba in south Mumbai on Thursday for allegedly being part of a gang that was sending people to South Korea on forged documents for money.

As per police, Dagar's associates had confessed they had sent 8-10 people to the East Asian country in this manner and had charged Rs 10 lakh per case.

In a statement, the defence spokesperson said, "A complaint on misconduct of an officer was received by the Navy from the Republic of Korea (RoK) Consulate in Mumbai. On investigation by the Navy, it was found that the case had possible links to a fraudulent visa racket gang," the news agency reported on Saturday.

"Accordingly, Indian Navy informed the Civil Police with their concerns and information held, which started a detailed investigation. The Navy is fully cooperating with the law enforcement agencies and remains committed to holding its personnel to maintaining the highest standards of conduct always," the spokesperson added, as per the PTI.

Police said Dagar, who is a resident of Haryana and is the son of an air force personnel, has been remanded in police custody till July 5.

According to the crime branch, the accused lieutenant had been involved in the racket for the past 1.5 years and is believed to have sent multiple candidates to South Korea, where they sought asylum. So far, officials have identified five such candidates. "There are 6-7 people involved in the racket. The Indian Navy lieutenant used his position to visit the embassy, introduce himself as a navy officer to make an impression, and secure visas for the candidates, thereby misusing his post to facilitate the human trafficking operation for financial gain," said an officer.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai police mumbai crime branch indian navy maharashtra south korea India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK