Mumbai: BMC’s P-South ward installs solar power project on rooftop

Solar pannel installed on the rooftop Pic/BMC

The P-South ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has installed a solar power system on the rooftop of the ward office with the objective to save energy and conserve it. The electricity available through this system will save electricity cost of about Rs 27,000 per month, informed P-South ward Assistant Commissioner Rajesh Akre.

The Assistant Commissioner also mentioned that considering the need of the future, it is necessary to consider environmentally friendly sources for power generation. The aim of this project is to create public awareness about the use of environmentally friendly energy and to preserve the environment by saving electricity.

Presently, at the P-South ward office, electricity is supplied by Tata Power Pvt. Ltd. Apart from this, an on-grid rooftop solar power plant of 25 KW capacity has been installed on the terrace of the building and electricity supply has been arranged using the solar energy generated by it.

The electrical energy obtained through this is of 'DC' (Direct Current) type. Since the power supply and electrical equipment require 'AC' (Alternating Current) type of electrical energy, the 'DC' energy received by the solar energy panel is converted into 'AC' first. After that, this energy is being given to the electricity supplier company through the meter. According to this, the amount of energy that will go to the electricity supplier company is calculated by the meter. The amount of electricity generated by the solar panel will be deducted from the monthly electricity bill as per the fixed rate.

"Supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 25 KW on-grid solar rooftop plant at P-South ward building is commissioned under a Special (Innovative) Project Fund. "Approximately 3000 units of electricity will be produced per month through this project with a capacity of 25 KW. Due to this, the electricity cost of about Rs 27,000 will be saved per month. The life span of this solar power plant is about 25 years. Rs 21,95,000 have been spent to build this solar power project and this project cost will be recovered in the next five years," explained Akre.