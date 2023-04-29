Mumbai: BMC’s M-West ward office set up solar power project on terrace

Rs 34,60,000 have been spent to build this solar power project and according to the BMC, the project cost will be recovered in the next six years.

Pic/BMC

On Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation 'M West' ward commissioned a 50 KW solar power project in its ward office terrace. The project aims at saving Rs 42,500 per month on electricity bills and producing 5,000 units of energy.

The ward manages various civil service facilities for around 3.5 lakh citizens of Chembur area and has recently commissioned a solar energy system on the roof of the ward office with the aim of achieving environmental sustainability and energy saving. The electrical energy available through this system will be used only for the department office.



Giving more information about this project, Vishwas Mote, Assistant Commissioner, said, "The size of the terrace of 'M West' ward office is approximately 18,000 square feet and 93 solar energy panels (roof top solar system) have been installed in about 2,100 square feet. The electrical energy obtained by this panel is 'DC' (Direct Current) type of energy. Since the power supply and electrical devices require 'AC' (Alternating Current) type of electrical energy, the 'DC' energy received by the solar energy panel is converted into 'AC' first. After that, this energy is given to the electricity supplier company through the meter. According to this, the amount of energy going to the electricity supplier company is calculated by the meter and the amount of electricity generated by the solar energy panel, the cost of electricity will be deducted from the monthly electricity bill according to the fixed rate."

"As per today's electricity tariff, in the next 25 years, approximately Rs 1,27,00,000 will be saved in electricity bill cost. However, if we estimate the electricity rates that may increase in the future, it can be said that the savings in electricity costs will definitely be more than rupees one crore," added the official.



