Mumbai: Water supply to remain affected in Bandra, Khar on May 4

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The H-west ward of BMC which includes areas such as Bandra West and Khar West, will receive low-pressure water supply on Thursday, May 4. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) press release, due to diversion work of an inlet water pipeline in the Mahim Creek bridge, the areas in Bandra and Khar West will be disrupted.

The civic body has urged the residents to store the water and use it carefully.

"The diversion work of 900 mm reclamation inlet in Mahim creek bridge will be taken up on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Due to the said work, the entire 'H West' division area including Bandra West and Khar West will be supplied with reduced pressure from 10 am on Thursday, May 4 to 4 am on Friday, May 5," reads the statement.



"Also, a request is being made on behalf of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration to cooperate in using water carefully during the period of reduction," added the statement.