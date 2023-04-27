Mumbai: BMC starts administering nasal vaccine to senior citizens

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 April,2023 07:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be starting to give iNCOVACC - nasal Covid vaccine for senior citizens above 60 years as a precautionary dose from April 28. The vaccine will be administered in 24 BMC-run Covid Vaccination Centers from 10 am to 5 pm

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be starting to give iNCOVACC - nasal Covid vaccine for senior citizens above 60 years as a precautionary dose from April 28. The vaccine will be administered in 24 BMC-run Covid Vaccination Centers from 10 am to 5 pm.


Those senior citizens who are above 60 years of age, who have taken the second dose can take it by showing identity proof such as an official identity card.



As per the guidelines of the state government, the iNCOVACC vaccine has been included in the Covid vaccination program and it can be administered as a precautionary dose. This is the first Covid vaccine to be given through the nasal.


The Covid-19 preventive vaccination campaign was started by BMC on January 16, 2021, in the BMC areas. Upto April 26, 2023, the total number of beneficiaries who have taken the first, second, and preventive doses of covid-19 vaccine in the municipal jurisdiction is around 2,21,96,995.

"According to the guidelines of the Maharashtra government, from tomorrow, Friday, April 28, 2023, the vaccine iNCOVACC will be given as a preventive dose to citizens above 60 years of age. It has also been clarified that iNCOVACC cannot be given as a preventive dose for any vaccine other than CovShield or Covaccine," the BMc statement reads.

The iNCOVACC vaccine will be given through on-spot registration at 24 locations in the Mumbai metropolitan area.

