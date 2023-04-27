Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 135 new cases and one death
Court allows Sukesh to buy cake for wife's birthday from prison bakery
Family members meet arrested 'Waris de Punjab' activists in Assam's Dibrugarh
Delhi excise case: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12
Mumbai: BEST prohibits loud phone chats, mandates use of headphones on its buses
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Mumbai reports 135 new cases and one death

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 135 new cases and one death

Updated on: 27 April,2023 07:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The lone death from the infection was of a 64-year-old man with comorbidities like diabetes and chronic kidney disease, the official informed

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 135 new cases and one death

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 135 new cases and one death
x
00:00

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 135 new Covid-19 cases and one death, as per the BMC data.


The tally and the toll increased to 11,62,457 and 19,763, respectively, a BMC official said.



The lone death from the infection was of a 64-year-old man with comorbidities like diabetes and chronic kidney disease, the official informed.


As per the data shared by the civic officials, the recovery count increased by 206 to touch 11,41,580.

Also Read: Mumbai: BEST prohibits loud phone chats, mandates use of headphones on its buses

Presently, Mumbai has an active caseload of 1,114.

So far, 1,88,40,698 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 1,559 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between April 20 and 26 is 0.0144 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stands at 4,900 days.

mumbai mumbai news Covid 19 Coronavirus maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK