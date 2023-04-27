Covid-19: Mumbai reports 135 new cases and one death

The lone death from the infection was of a 64-year-old man with comorbidities like diabetes and chronic kidney disease, the official informed

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 135 new Covid-19 cases and one death, as per the BMC data.

The tally and the toll increased to 11,62,457 and 19,763, respectively, a BMC official said.

The lone death from the infection was of a 64-year-old man with comorbidities like diabetes and chronic kidney disease, the official informed.

As per the data shared by the civic officials, the recovery count increased by 206 to touch 11,41,580.

Presently, Mumbai has an active caseload of 1,114.

So far, 1,88,40,698 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 1,559 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between April 20 and 26 is 0.0144 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stands at 4,900 days.