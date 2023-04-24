The H/West Ward of the BMC also shared a video of the affected water supply pipeline on Twitter and explained the reason for water supply disruption

Pic/Screengrab of the video tweeted by the H/West Ward of the BMC

Listen to this article Mumbai: Water supply affected in Bandra due to pipeline burst, says BMC x 00:00

The Water Supply in Bandra west in Mumbai has been disrupted due to a water supply pipeline burst at Pali Hill area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

The H/West Ward of the BMC also shared a video of the affected water supply pipeline on Twitter and explained the reason for water supply disruption.

In a statement on Twitter, the H/West ward of the BMC said, "water supply disruption in Bandra. Inlet water pipeline of Pali Hill reservoir bursted at R K Patkar Road in Bandra West. Repairs are underway. But, the water supply was suspended for H/West Ward. Emergency teams are present on the site."

Water supply disruption in Bandra! Inlet water pipeline of Pali hill reservoir burst at R K Patkar road, Bandra west. Repair underway, but water supply suspended for H West ward. Emergency teams on site. #BandraWaterSupply #HWestWardUpdate #BMC pic.twitter.com/NWgNwtfwa0 — Ward HW BMC (@mybmcWardHW) April 24, 2023

The incident comes a day after the water supply in the city was restored. Around a month-and-a-half-long wait, the city’s water supply was restored on Sunday. The city gets water from two major lines—a 2.5-metre diameter line from Tansa and 5.5-metre diameter tunnel from Bhatsa.

Also Read: Mumbai’s water woes come to an end

The first damage occurred on March 3 at Kopri, Thane when a 2.5-metre line leaked during the construction of a bridge.

On March 27, the water main line near Mulund octroi naka was damaged during MSRDC’s construction work of a box culvert. Major disruption occurred when the 5.5-metre diameter tunnel was punctured at Wagle Estate, during illegal digging for a bore well on March 28.

The BMC had earlier said that the BMC’s 15-km-long water tunnel had got punctured at Thane while a private developer was digging a borewell. This caused a leakage of 3 million litres of water daily. Water supply from the tunnel was stopped on March 31 and diverted to the 2750 dia Vaitarna main, 2750 dia Upper Vaitarna main, and 3000 dia Tansa replacement water mains. Due to the repair work the city had been getting 15 percent less water than the daily supply, which is 3,850 million litres.