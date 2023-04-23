Breaking News
Mumbai’s water woes come to an end

Updated on: 23 April,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
After facing cuts since March 1 due to leakages, Mumbai’s water supply to finally be restored today

Mumbai’s water woes come to an end

Repair work being undertaken inside a tunnel

After a month-and-a-half-long wait, the city’s water supply is going to be restored from today, BMC said. The city gets water from two major lines—a 2.5-metre diameter line from Tansa and 5.5-metre diameter tunnel from Bhatsa.


The first damage occurred on March 3 at Kopri in Thane when a 2.5-metre line leaked during the construction of a bridge. On March 27, the water main line near Mulund octroi naka was damaged during MSRDC’s construction work of a box culvert. Major disruption occurred when the 5.5-metre diameter tunnel was punctured at Wagle Estate, during illegal digging for a bore well on March 28.



Soon after, the BMC announced a month-long 15 per cent water cut to undertake repair work. As the BMC was preparing for repair, the 2.5-metre line was damaged for the second time in Kopri. “With all the leakages fixed, the water supply has been restored and the city will get water like usual,” said Purushottam Malawade, chief of the Hydraulic Engineering Department.

