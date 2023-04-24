Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city around airport, airspace; check list of banned activities till June 21

Mumbai Police in its order said that whereas reports have been received that in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, it is noticed that flying balloons, high riser crackers, light emitting objects, kites etc are sent up in and around the airspace

Mumbai Police on Monday issued fresh preventive orders for the city and banned flying activities around airport and airspace in the city till June 21.

Mumbai Police in its order said that whereas reports have been received that in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, it is noticed that flying balloons, high riser crackers, light emitting objects, kites etc are sent up in and around the airspace and also in the approach path of runways, laser light beams are flashed specifically towards landing aircraft, in the Free Flight Zone around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Juhu Aerodrome, naval air station INS Shikra thereby endangering the safe operation of aircraft in the said area.

The police said, whereas it is necessary that checks should be put on the flying of paragliders, sending up of balloons, use of high riser crackers, usage of light emitting objects, flying of kites and usage of laser beam illumination for establishing a safe and laser beam free flight zone around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport so that usage of paragliders, balloons, high riser crackers, light emitting objects, kites, laser beams should not affect aircraft landing, take off and safe aircraft flying operations and that immediate action is necessary for the same.

The preventive order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police.

An official said, "It is a routine preventive order which is issued by the Mumbai Police on regular intervals."

The order further said that, in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate-

- No person shall use paragliders, send up balloons, use high riser crackers, release light emitting objects, fly kites and shoot Laser Beam in the Free Flight Zone around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

- Any person or individual who notices such type of activities being used with the intent to obstruct landing, take off and flying operations of any aircraft shall inform the nearest Police Station.

The police said that the order shall come into force with effect 00.01 hrs of 23/04/2023 till 24.00 hrs of 21/06/2023 for the period of 60 days (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier.

It said that any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.