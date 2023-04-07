IPL 2023: Police issues traffic restrictions in south Mumbai for matches at Wankhede Stadium

The Mumbai Traffic Police also shared a list of the dates for parking restrictions around Wankhede Stadium during IPL Cricket matches in the city

Representational Pic

Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday said that there will be vehicle parking restrictions around Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket matches.

The Mumbai Traffic Police also shared a list of the dates for parking restrictions.

In a temporary traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, IPL Cricket matches are scheduled to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 8, 16, 22, 30 and May 9, 12, 21.

The police said that on April 8 the match will be played at 7:30 pm, on April 16 at 3:30 pm, April 22 at 7:30 pm, and April 30 at 7: 30 pm. On May 9 and 12 the match will be played at 7:30 pm and on May 21 the match will be played at 3:30 pm.

The notification which was issued by Gaurav Singh, DCP, Traffic, Mumbai, further said, on the above mentioned dates, large numbers of spectators are expected to ply in vehicles for the IPL Cricket matches which may lead to traffic congestion in the area. Therefore, In order to prevent obstruction, andinconvenience to the public following arrangements are being made-

Parking Restrictions-

There shall be No Parking on the above mentioned dates in respect of below mentioned roads from 12.00 hrs. to 23.55 hrs.

1) C Road north side from its junction on N.S. Road up to its junction with E Roa (as and when required).

2) D Road from its junction on N.S. Road up to its junction with E Road.

3) E Road from the junction of D Road up to C road junction.

4) F Road from the junction of N.S. Road to the junction of E cross Road.

5) G Road south side from its junction on N.S. Road up to its junction with E cross Road (as and when required).

6) E cross road from the junction of F Road to the junction of G Road.

7) N.S. Road south and north bound from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air lndia Junction.

The notifications said, further, following changes have been made in the routine traffic pattern on the above mentioned dates on the below mentioned roads from 12.00 hrs. to 23.55 hrs.

Traffic Restrictions-

- D Road shall be one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction.

- N.S. Road (Marine Drive) and towards the junction of E and C Road.

- C Road shall be One Way (from East to West) for vehicular traffic from its junction.

- E Road towards the junction of N.S. Road (Marine Drive).

- E Road shall be One Way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from junction of D Road towards its junction of C Road.