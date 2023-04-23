The boy was rushed to the Sion Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, the BMC said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: 12-year-old drowns at Mahim x 00:00

A 12-year-old boy allegedly drowned at Mahim area in Mumbai on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Sunday.

The civic body, in a statement said that the drowning incident was reported to the BMC on Sunday evening at around 6:53 pm following which the rescue teams including the Mumbai Fire Brigade were immediately rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched at the site.

The information received by the BMC regarding the incident mentioned that some boys had ventured into the sea near Mahim Dargah in Mahim west area and had possibly drowned. The officials rushed to the spot and began the rescue operations.

The boy was rescued and rushed to the Sion Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, the BMC said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when three boys ventured into the sea for a swim, an official said, the PTI reported.

Two boys, both aged 12 years, drowned, while one was rescued safely, he said.

The boys were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on admission, the official said, adding that the victims were residents of Dharavi and Kurla areas in Mumbai, as per the PTI.

Two accidentals death reports (ADR) have been registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Bandra Police nab bikers rash riding near sea link, seize their bikes

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Madhya Pradesh, three teenage boys drowned in a river while taking a bath in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, a police official told the PTI.

The incident occurred in Bichhola village under Handia police station limits this afternoon, he said.

"These three boys, aged 16 to 17 years and studying in class 12, drowned in Ajnal river, where they went to take a bath," Handia police station in-charge C S Sariyam said, reported the PTI.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team reached the spot and fished out the victims' bodies, he said.

A case was registered in this connection and investigation is underway, he added.

(with PTI inputs)