According to the Mumbai Police, the incident came to light around 2:45 am on Sunday when the Bandra Police was conducting a nakabandi at reclamation near Bandra-Worli sea link. The cops noticed that several bikers were riding their bikes rashly and allegedly over-speeding. The police nabbed them and seized their bikes

Representational Pic. iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Bandra Police nab bikers rash riding near sea link, seize their bikes x 00:00

The Bandra Police in Mumbai on Sunday said that it nabbed multiple bikers and seized their bikes for allegedly riding rashly near Bandra-Worli sea link in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the Mumbai Police, the incident came to light around 2:45 am on Sunday when the Bandra Police was conducting a nakabandi at reclamation near Bandra-Worli sea link. The cops noticed that several bikers were riding their bikes rashly and allegedly over-speeding. The police nabbed them and seized their bikes.

"In the matter 20 bikers were booked for allegedly rash riding," an official said.

The police said, the bikers were initially asked to spot at a police nakabandi point, however, they did not stop and allegedly tried to flee from the spot. It was then the police officials present at the spot nabbed them and seized their bikes.

"Those nabbed while rash riding their bikes were booked under relevant sections of IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act. The police have seized over a dozen bikes in the matter," an official said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Illegal bike racing in Bandra; cops book 82 people for betting and dangerous riding, seize 48 bikes

The police said that those booked are from the areas including Kurla, Chembur, Wadala, Panvel, etc. Further legal action is being initiated against the rash riders.

The police action comes weeks after the Kherwadi Police in Bandra east had busted an illegal bike racing group.

The police had then said that in the week hours of April 4, it was found that the several bikers were allegedly involved in illegal racing and placing bets on their races.

The action came after the Kherwadi Police got information regarding bikers reaching Bandra east at around 2 am on April 4 and riding their bikes dangerously during illegal races.

The police said, after the information regarding illegal bike racing in Bandra east was received, a team of police officials immediately swung into action and beefed up the security on the highway and conducted a nakabandi. The police officials then apprehended the bikers and around 48 bikes were seized by the police in operation. In the matter, as many as 82 riders were booked by the Kherwadi Police.