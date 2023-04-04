Mumbai: Illegal bike racing in Bandra; cops book 72 people for betting and dangerous riding, seize 48 bikes

According to the Mumbai Police, the action came after the Kherwadi Police got information regarding bikers reaching Bandra east at around 2 am on April 4 and riding their bikes dangerously during illegal races

Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that it took strict action against bikers racing in Bandra east area in the wee hours of April 4. The police said that it has been found that the bikers were allegedly involved in illegal racing and placing bets on their races.

According to the police, the action came after the Kherwadi Police got information regarding bikers reaching Bandra east at around 2 am on April 4 and riding their bikes dangerously during illegal races.

"With their act, these bikers were not only endangering their lives but also putting the lives of other motorists and passersby," an official said.

The police said, after the information regarding illegal bike racing in Bandra east, under the jurisdiction of Kherwadi Police Station, a team of police officials immediately swung into action and beefed up the security on the highway and observed a nakabandi. The police officials then apprehended the bikers and around 48 bikes were seized by the police in operation. In the matter, as many as 72 riders were booked by the police in the matter.

The police investigations revealed that some of those who were involved in the illegal bike racing were also allegedly involved in placing bets on the races, making the illegal race more dangerous. Hence strict action was taken against the culprits, the police said.

"The bikers were booked under relevant sections of the IPC, Gambling Act and the Motor Vehicle Act. Further investigations in the matter are being done," the official added.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police had on Sunday said that it had arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly performing a dangerous stunt on a bike along with two girls sitting on it. A video of his stunt had gone viral on social media platforms after which the police registered a case in the matter and had launched a manhunt to nab the suspect. He was arrested by the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police after an FIR was registered against him.

According to the police, the man who has been identified as Faiyyaz Qadri, a resident of Antop Hill was captured in a video in which he can be seen performing a 'wheelie' on a bike while two girls are sitting on it.