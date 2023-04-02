Breaking News
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cops on alert after Sambhajinagar violence
Mumbai: Man parks at ‘BMC parking lot’, ends up being fined
Mumbai: CGST arrests director of Rao IIT Academy
Mumbai sees power tariff hikes this summer
Mumbai: How you helped the railways earn Rs 450 cr
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Man with two girls on bike performs dangerous stunt in BKC held

Mumbai: Man with two girls on bike performs dangerous stunt in BKC; held

Updated on: 02 April,2023 07:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

According to the Mumbai Police, the man who has been identified as Faiyyaz Qadri, a resident of Antop Hill was captured in a video that went viral on social media. In the video, he can be seen performing a 'wheelie' on a bike while two girls are sitting on it

Mumbai: Man with two girls on bike performs dangerous stunt in BKC; held

A screengrab of the viral video. Pic/Twitter


Mumbai Police on Sunday said that a 24-year-old man was arrested by the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police for allegedly performing a dangerous stunt on a bike along with two girls sitting on it. A video of his stunt had gone viral on social media platforms after which the police registered a case in the matter and had launched a manhunt to nab the suspect. 


According to the police, the man who has been identified as Faiyyaz Qadri, a resident of Antop Hill was captured in a video in which he can be seen performing a 'wheelie' on a bike while two girls are sitting on it.



In the video, one of the girls can be seen sitting in front of him and facing towards him while the other can be seen riding pillion. The biker was found to be not even wearing a helmet while he was performing the stunt.


Watch Video: 

Mumbai Police said, initially, the video that went viral on social media platforms was tweeted to the Mumbai Police by 'Pothole Warriors'- an organisation working for social services following which the police registered a case and began investigations in the matter.

Also Read: Duo replace glass pieces with diamonds worth crores in Gujarat, nabbed in Mumbai

The police said, during the investigations, the police found that there were police records against the suspect in Antop Hill and Wadala TT Police stations, meanwhile, a team of police officials began to trace him and using technical clues and information from their sources, the team of police officials found that he had been allegedly constantly changing his locations. 

"The team finally traced him to Sakinaka and found that he would be visiting Andheri's Sakinaka following which he was nabbed by the police," an official said.
He added that the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act. Further investigations in the case are being done.

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
mumbai mumbai police mumbai news mumbai crime news bandra kurla antop hill maharashtra news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK