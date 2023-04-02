Mumbai: Man with two girls on bike performs dangerous stunt in BKC; held

According to the Mumbai Police, the man who has been identified as Faiyyaz Qadri, a resident of Antop Hill was captured in a video that went viral on social media. In the video, he can be seen performing a 'wheelie' on a bike while two girls are sitting on it

A screengrab of the viral video. Pic/Twitter

Mumbai Police on Sunday said that a 24-year-old man was arrested by the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police for allegedly performing a dangerous stunt on a bike along with two girls sitting on it. A video of his stunt had gone viral on social media platforms after which the police registered a case in the matter and had launched a manhunt to nab the suspect.

According to the police, the man who has been identified as Faiyyaz Qadri, a resident of Antop Hill was captured in a video in which he can be seen performing a 'wheelie' on a bike while two girls are sitting on it.

In the video, one of the girls can be seen sitting in front of him and facing towards him while the other can be seen riding pillion. The biker was found to be not even wearing a helmet while he was performing the stunt.

A case has been registered with BKC Police Station. Investigation into identifying the accused is underway.



If anyone has any information about persons in this video, you can DM us directly. https://t.co/CWGoqzSuaP — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 31, 2023

Mumbai Police said, initially, the video that went viral on social media platforms was tweeted to the Mumbai Police by 'Pothole Warriors'- an organisation working for social services following which the police registered a case and began investigations in the matter.

The police said, during the investigations, the police found that there were police records against the suspect in Antop Hill and Wadala TT Police stations, meanwhile, a team of police officials began to trace him and using technical clues and information from their sources, the team of police officials found that he had been allegedly constantly changing his locations.

"The team finally traced him to Sakinaka and found that he would be visiting Andheri's Sakinaka following which he was nabbed by the police," an official said.

He added that the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act. Further investigations in the case are being done.