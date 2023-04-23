Mumbai now has an active caseload of 1,336 patients, a BMC health bulletin said on Sunday

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai reports 141 Covid-19 cases, one death x 00:00

Mumbai on Sunday reported 141 new cases of Covid-19 and one death related to the infection. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,61,887, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The city has been recently witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus. On Sunday, Mumbai witnessed a sharp decline in the daily cases of Covid-19.

With the death reported on April 23, the death toll in the city reached 19,761, the health bulletin said.

A 33-year-old Male with comorbidities Tuberculosis died during the day, it said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 181 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,40,790.

The city now has an active caseload of 1,336 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 16 and April 22 was 0.0157 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,34,182 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,567 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 4,319 days, as per civic data.

Also Read: Maharashtra reports two deaths, 545 new Covid-19 cases

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 545 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,61,894, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 6,055 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

655 patients discharged today 80,07,335 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 23.

Recovery rate in the state is 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.