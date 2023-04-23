Maharashtra reports two deaths, 545 new Covid-19 cases 

Maharashtra currently has 6,055 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin

Representational Pic

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 545 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,61,894, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 6,055 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

655 patients discharged today 80,07,335 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 23.

Recovery rate in the state is 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra had on Saturday recorded 850 fresh coronavirus cases and four fatalities, the health department said, reported the PTI.

With new additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,61,349 and the death toll to 1,48,502, as per a health department bulletin.

The state had recorded 993 cases and five fatalities on Friday.

At present, the dominant variant of COVID is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total of 681 cases were found to be infected with this variant in the state so far. There were five deaths reported among the cases of this variant, the bulletin said.

Since January 1, a total of 84 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra. While 72.62 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 81 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities and 12 per cent did not have any comorbidity, it said.

State Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has said the XBB.1.16 variant is prevalent but there is no cause for concern and people should not panic due to the rise in cases.

He said the present wave will come down to the endemic stage by May 15 and a downward trend will be seen next month.

(with PTI inputs)