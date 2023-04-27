Thane: Fire breaks out in electricity meter box room of a residential building

The incident was reported by Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management (RDMC) at around 5.27 am on Thursday

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell

A fire broke out in an electricity meter box room of a residential building in Thane's Panchpakhadi area on Thursday. The power supply to the area was affected for over an hour after the incident.

The incident was reported by Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management (RDMC) at around 5.27 am on Thursday. According to RDMC, the fire broke out in the power meter room located on the ground floor of the Garima Tower at the Panchpakhadi area.

No casualty was reported. Firemen, electricity and police personnel were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at around 5.38 am. The power supply to the area was affected for over an hour after the incident.

Meanwhile, a fire destroyed a makeshift godown that stored plastic and materials for hoardings in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane civic body, told news agency PTI that no one was injured in the accident at Kausa in Mumbra.

Two fire engines and water tankers were sent to the spot and the fire was brought under control in nearly two hours, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

On Tuesday, a fire broke out in the garbage near Late Maasaheb Minatai Thackeray Hall at Mandai Bazar Peth in Bhiwandi. According to Regional Disaster Management Unit, the fire brigade personnel were present at the said spot with 01-water browser and 02-fire vehicle. No one was injured at the scene, and there was no loss of life. The fire was extinguished by the firefighters at around 08:00 am.