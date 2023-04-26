Maharashtra: Fire destroys makeshift godown in Thane district

Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane civic body, told news agency PTI that no one was injured in the accident at Kausa in Mumbra

A fire destroyed a makeshift godown that stored plastic and materials for hoardings in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane civic body, told news agency PTI that no one was injured in the accident at Kausa in Mumbra.

The fire broke out at the godown around 5.10 am, he said.

Two fire engines and water tankers were sent to the spot and the fire was brought under control in nearly two hours, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the garbage near Late Maasaheb Minatai Thackeray Hall at Mandai Bazar Peth in Bhiwandi on Tuesday morning. The incident was reported by Regional Disaster Management Unit at around 05.50 am.

According to Regional Disaster Management Unit, the fire brigade personnel were present at the said spot with 01-water browser and 02-fire vehicle. No one was injured at the scene, and there was no loss of life.

The fire was extinguished by the firefighters at around 08:00 am.