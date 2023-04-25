Breaking News
Thane: Four teenage school children go missing
Thane: Construction worker injured in fire after gas cylinder explosion
Mumbai: 72-year-old man dies after man jumps on him in swimming pool
IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate rains in Mumbai
Mumbai: Pipeline bursts at Bandra
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Fire breaks out in garbage in Bhiwandi no injuries reported

Thane: Fire breaks out in garbage in Bhiwandi; no injuries reported

Updated on: 25 April,2023 01:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The fire was extinguished by the firefighters at around 08:00 am

Thane: Fire breaks out in garbage in Bhiwandi; no injuries reported

Fire breaks out in garbage

Listen to this article
Thane: Fire breaks out in garbage in Bhiwandi; no injuries reported
x
00:00

A fire broke out in the garbage near Late Maasaheb Minatai Thackeray Hall at Mandai Bazar Peth in Bhiwandi on Tuesday morning. The incident was reported by Regional Disaster Management Unit at around 05.50 am.


According to Regional Disaster Management Unit, the fire brigade personnel were present at the said spot with 01-water browser and 02-fire vehicle. No one was injured at the scene, and there was no loss of life.



Also read: Thane: Construction worker injured in fire after gas cylinder explosion


The fire was extinguished by the firefighters at around 08:00 am.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai thane bhiwandi mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK