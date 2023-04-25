Thane: Fire breaks out in garbage in Bhiwandi; no injuries reported

The fire was extinguished by the firefighters at around 08:00 am

Fire breaks out in garbage

A fire broke out in the garbage near Late Maasaheb Minatai Thackeray Hall at Mandai Bazar Peth in Bhiwandi on Tuesday morning. The incident was reported by Regional Disaster Management Unit at around 05.50 am.

According to Regional Disaster Management Unit, the fire brigade personnel were present at the said spot with 01-water browser and 02-fire vehicle. No one was injured at the scene, and there was no loss of life.

The fire was extinguished by the firefighters at around 08:00 am.