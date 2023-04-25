There were four small domestic gas cylinders in the rooms and one of them exploded, causing the fire

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Thane: Construction worker injured in fire after gas cylinder explosion x 00:00

A worker received minor burn injuries in a fire that broke out after a gas cylinder exploded in a room at a construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Tuesday.

Four rooms of workers were also destroyed in the incident which took place at around 9.30 pm on Monday in Kapurbawdi area on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

There were four small domestic gas cylinders in the rooms and one of them exploded, causing the fire, he said.

Also read: Major fire breaks out at a mall in Thane

A worker was injured and rushed to a local hospital where he was undergoing treatment, the official said.

After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze within an hour, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.