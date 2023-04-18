Breaking News
Major fire breaks out at a mall in Thane

Updated on: 18 April,2023 09:57 PM IST  |  Thane
The fire, which started around 8.30 pm, also spread to nearby commercial buildings

Major fire breaks out at a mall in Thane

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Major fire breaks out at a mall in Thane
A major fire broke out at a mall on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city on Saturday evening, a civic official said.


There were no reports of anyone getting injured, said chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant.



The fire, which started around 8.30 pm, also spread to nearby commercial buildings, he said.


Dousing operations are on, he added. 

