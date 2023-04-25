Fire breaks out at Dhiraj Apartment in Mulund West

According to BMC, the fire erupted on the fourth floor of Dhiraj Apartment
Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock
Fire broke out at Dhiraj Apartment in Mulund West on Tuesday, April 25. The incident was reported by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Mumbai Fire Brigade at around 11:40 am.
According to BMC, the fire erupted on the fourth floor of Dhiraj Apartment.
The fire was extinguished by the fire fighters at around 12:00.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more updates)