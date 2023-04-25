Breaking News
Fire breaks out at Dhiraj Apartment in Mulund West

Updated on: 25 April,2023 01:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

According to BMC, the fire erupted on the fourth floor of Dhiraj Apartment

Fire breaks out at Dhiraj Apartment in Mulund West

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Fire breaks out at Dhiraj Apartment in Mulund West
Fire broke out at Dhiraj Apartment in Mulund West on Tuesday, April 25. The incident was reported by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Mumbai Fire Brigade at around 11:40 am.


According to BMC, the fire erupted on the fourth floor of Dhiraj Apartment.



The fire was extinguished by the fire fighters at around 12:00.


Also read: Thane: Construction worker injured in fire after gas cylinder explosion

No casualties were reported in the incident.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more updates)

