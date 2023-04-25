According to BMC, the fire erupted on the fourth floor of Dhiraj Apartment

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Fire breaks out at Dhiraj Apartment in Mulund West x 00:00

Fire broke out at Dhiraj Apartment in Mulund West on Tuesday, April 25. The incident was reported by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Mumbai Fire Brigade at around 11:40 am.

According to BMC, the fire erupted on the fourth floor of Dhiraj Apartment.

The fire was extinguished by the fire fighters at around 12:00.

Also read: Thane: Construction worker injured in fire after gas cylinder explosion

No casualties were reported in the incident.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more updates)