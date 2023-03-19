Mumbai: Fire breaks out at garment unit in Bhandup

According to the civic body, the blaze broke out on Sunday afternoon and was reported to the authorities at around 3:30 pm. Following the information the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and began the fire fighting operations

Representational Pic

A minor fire broke out in a garment unit in Bhandup area of Mumbai on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

According to the civic body, the blaze broke out on Sunday afternoon and was reported to the authorities at around 3:30 pm. Following the information the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and began the fire fighting operations.

"The fire was reported at the garment unit located near a hospital in suburban Bhandup," an official said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, he said.

The official added that the fire erupted in the ground-plus-one-storey structure. The blaze was termed as a level-1 fire which is considered as a minor fire emergency call.

The fire was put out after 30 minutes, sources said.

The exact cause of the blaze is being ascertained and the cooling operations are underway, sources added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Kolkata, West Bengal, a fire broke out at a film studio in Tollygunje area on Sunday morning but there was no report of any casualty, officials told the PTI.

A fire brigade official said three fire tenders rushed to the site at NT 1 Studio to control the blaze which broke out at around 6 am.

"The fire was spotted at a godown in the compound of the studio at around 6 am but it did not spread to the shooting floors and nobody was in the godown at that moment. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and the flames were contained and then put off in next three hours. It did not spread," the official said, reported the PTI.

He said the cooling off process in some pockets of the fire was currently going on but the blaze has been doused.

There was no report of any casualty in the fire.

The cause of the fire was being investigated and the possibility of short circuit cannot be ruled out, the official said.

The incident caused panic in the congested area with residential quarters located nearby but locals joined fire brigade personnel in bringing the situation under control.

The extent of damage was being ascertained but the possibility of the fire affecting any shooting schedule was not much, a film industry sources told the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)