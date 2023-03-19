Maharashtra: NMC contractors fined for stealing power to install decorative lighting for C20 meet

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) detected power thefts at seven locations in the city, the power company stated in a release

Representational Pic

Contractors of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in Maharashtra allegedly resorted to power theft while installing decorative lighting for the upcoming Civil20 India 2023 Inception Conference here and were fined by a state-owned power company, an official said on Sunday.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) detected power thefts at seven locations in the city, the power company stated in a release.

The contractors had sourced electricity for decorative lighting from street light poles, it was stated.

The NMC is charged a subsidised rate of Rs 7.51 per unit for the street lights, while the power company charges Rs 13 per unit for a temporary power connection. Hence, the contractors indulged in power thefts, the release said.

Also Read: Palghar Zilla Parishad seeks Rs 100-cr fund for development projects

The state-owned power company imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the contractors for the thefts and wrote to the civic body to get authorised power connections, it said.

Earlier this week, the MSEDCL initiated action at Somalwada square and Civil Lines against contractors under the Electricity Act and recovered Rs 18,630 fine. A similar action was taken at six other places in the city and Rs 30,000 was collected in fines, it was stated.

More than 200 delegates from India and abroad will be attending Civil20 India 2023 Inception Conference scheduled to be held in the city from March 20 to 22.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever