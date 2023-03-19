Palghar Zilla Parishad seeks Rs 100-cr fund for development projects

Responding to the demand, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured ZP president Prakash Nikam that sufficient funds will be allocated, an official press release said

Palghar Zilla Parishad has sought funds worth Rs 100 crore from the infrastructure development agency of the Maharashtra government for the implementation of various projects in Palghar district, an official release said on Sunday.

Responding to the demand, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured ZP president Prakash Nikam that sufficient funds will be allocated, it said.

A meeting was held recently between officials of Maharashtra Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the ZP president, it said.

The funds are sought to ease traffic woes and for implementing various development projects in the district.

Nikam demanded that Dahanu, Wada,Vikramgad, Jawhar and Mokhada talukas in Palghar district be included in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai directed the Thane district administration to take action against those departments which do not fully utilise the funds allotted to them for development projects.

Speaking via video-conferencing during a review meeting on Saturday, Excise Minister Desai, who is also the Thane Guardian Minister, said the authorities need to ensure that funds from the District Planning Committee (DPC) be spent on projects.

Thane collector Ashok Shingare gave a presentation on the status of the utilisation of funds allotted by the DPC.

"The district administration should ensure 100 per cent utilisation of funds. He also directed the officials to re-appropriate the balance and unutilised funds to other accounts and projects in the district," Desai said.

"The collector should take action against those departments which do not spend the funds properly," he said.

