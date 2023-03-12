Maharashtra: Man duped of Rs 2 cr in investment fraud in Nagpur; eight booked

The accused operated a trade profit fund and allegedly lured the complainant to invest Rs 2 crore and promised him returns to the tune of Rs 3.2 crore, an official said

An offence has been registered against eight persons for allegedly duping a man of Rs 2 crore by promising him high returns in an investment scheme in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The accused operated a trade profit fund and allegedly lured the complainant to invest Rs 2 crore and promised him returns to the tune of Rs 3.2 crore, an official said.

After receiving the investment, the accused started evading the complainant and failed to return the sum, he said.

The Nagpur Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigated the case and registered the offence under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

