BMC demolishes encroachments on JR Boricha Road near Lower Parel to ease traffic, pedestrian movement

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished several encroachments on the JR Boricha Road near Lower Parel in central Mumbai, the civic officials said.

They said that the demolition drive was undertaken to ease traffic and pedestrian movement in the area.

According to the civic body, the BMC G South Ward maintenance department carried out a major demolition drive on JR Boricha Road near Lower Parel.

The operation, led by Assistant Commissioner Mrudula Ande, resulted in the removal of approximately 150 shanties and encroachments from the area.

The encroachment removal was executed in close coordination with the N M Joshi Police Station, involving 60 male and 40 female police officers, along with 20 BMC engineers and 50 labourers, the officials said.

The drive focused on clearing the footpath along a 300-meter stretch on either side of JR Boricha Road, restoring the space for pedestrians, they said.

The officials stated that the action would result in easing traffic congestion on JR Boricha Road, a crucial route leading to the Sitaram Mill Municipal School. With the encroachments now cleared, the road has become more accessible and safer for the pedestrians including students, their parents, and the local traveling through the area.

The drive was a part of ongoing efforts by the BMC to enhance urban infrastructure and ensure smooth and safe travel for the public.