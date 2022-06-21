Walk around, examine the issues: South Mumbai ward officers told

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 June,2022 08:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

New additional BMC commissioner instructs officers to get in touch with their wards and local issues; no directions for reports yet

Additional BMC commissioner Ashish Sharma gave the instruction two weeks ago


Ashish Sharma, the new additional BMC commissioner, has instructed ward officers in south Mumbai to take a round of their wards everyday to get an idea about local issues. There are nine wards in south Mumbai.

Sharma said, “Sometimes being present on the spot gives us a sense of facts and it also changes the viewpoint. So I asked officials to take a round in their wards, see the situation of footpaths, encroachment, roads, scraps, etc. It will raise awareness among the officials and bring about positive change.”




An assistant commissioner  of the BMC told mid-day the instruction was given two weeks ago. “We haven’t received any instruction to submit any report. But there is a meeting on Tuesday at the zonal level where we may get further instructions,” said the officer on the condition of anonymity. Former BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi too had given similar instructions to ward officers in 2019.


