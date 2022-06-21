Mumbai: Cuffe Parade blood drive gets rap on knuckles by BMC

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 June,2022 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hemal Ashar | hemal@mid-day.com

Recent donation camp at garden was without permission; corporators say it was social cause

A poster of the drive


A blood donation drive was held at the Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA) Greens garden, a park in the swank SoBo neighbourhood, on June 12. Days after the drive, which locals say got a good response, the BMC has issued a notice to the CPRA. The one-page communique dated June 15 said in its subject line that this was about ‘organising programmes in the garden without permission’.

It said at the outset that a complaint has been received “by this office with reference to a blood donation camp held in the CPRA garden, in Cuffe Parade on June 12, 2022”. The notice read, “The said garden is given to your association on adoption basis for maintenance, subject to certain terms and conditions.”




Quoting the terms and conditions no 12 of the agreement, the notice said, “The adoptee shall maintain and manage the use of the Garden plot in such a manner so as not to cause any nuisance to the resident of the locality and that no social or other religious functions, programs, or meetings or marriages shall be allowed to be conducted except with prior permission of the Asst. Municipal Commissioner ‘A’ ward or the Superintendent of Gardens of the Corporation. Provided further that no meeting of political nature shall be allowed at all for whatsoever reason.”


