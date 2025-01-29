The plan targets a 36 per cent reduction in emissions through the adoption of renewable energy sources, energy-efficient measures for buildings, and improved waste management practices

The Mira Bhayandar Climate Action Plan (MBCAP) was unveiled on January 29

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) jointly launched a 'Climate Action Plan' to achieve net-zero emissions by 2047, the officials said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan targets a 36 per cent reduction in emissions through the adoption of renewable energy sources, energy-efficient measures for buildings, and improved waste management practices.

It has also been planned to do 23 per cent reduction by the Central Electricity Authority for India and 41 per cent carbon sinks through existing and expanding green cover.

According to a press statement, the greenhouse gas (GHG) assessment highlighted that 62 per cent of emissions come from stationary energy, 22 per cent from transportation, and 16 per cent from the waste sector.

Mira Bhayandar, one of the important city in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has witnessed significant urban growth due to its comparatively lower cost of living. Between 2005 and 2022, the city’s built-up area increased by 50.05per cent, while vegetation cover declined to 13.6 per cent- the press statement mentioned adding that this urban expansion has led to a 0.46°C rise in annual temperatures, alongside challenges such as urban flooding and pressure on essential services like waste management, transportation, and water supply.

The Mira Bhayandar Climate Action Plan (MBCAP) was unveiled on January 29, 2025. The plan aligns with Maharashtra’s net-zero targets and the National Action Plan on Climate Change. MBCAP outlines actionable strategies and recommendations to mitigate emissions.

The event featured a keynote address by Praveen Pardeshi (IAS), Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA). Bipin Srimali (IAS), Managing Director of MAHAPREIT, Government of Maharashtra, presented insights on greening cities for decarbonization. The workshop convened a distinguished group of CSR leaders, think tanks, and climate experts, including representatives from the Maharashtra State Climate Action Cell, C40 Cities, and the United Nations Human Settlements Program.

"Residential electricity use is a significant contributor, responsible for 40.5per cent of emissions. AKAH has implemented energy-efficient measures, achieving over a 60per cent reduction in emissions. The pilot at Nav Yuvan Housing Society in Mira Bhayandar serves as a scalable model to reduce emissions in the building sector through rooftop Solar PV Systems, BLDC fans, LED lighting, and water conservation fixtures. This project is in the final stages of obtaining IFC EDGE Advanced Certification, marking it as the first existing housing society globally to achieve this recognition. Further, AKAH is retrofitting three schools in Mira Bhayandar that target a minimum 20per cent improvement in energy and water efficiency." states the press statement.

“Mira Bhayandar is committed to becoming a model city for sustainability and innovation. Through initiatives like the City Climate Action Plan and Home@20, we aim to reduce emissions, improve mobility, and foster resilience for a greener, safer future," says Sanjay Shripatrao Katkar (IAS), Commissioner and Administrator, MBMC.

Besides energy efficiency, AKAH has piloted implementation of cooling solutions such as SRI paints, alufoil, wood wool, and ventilation core in informal settlements to reduce heat stress. The MBCAP addresses key areas such as green building practices, flooding and water management, urban greening, mobility, air quality, and waste management. AKAH has gathered extensive primary and secondary data, conducted city-wide sector-specific analysis, and presented opportunities to build resilient and sustainable urban environments.

“Mira Bhayandar is leading the charge toward a sustainable and resilient future, and it’s a critical model for other cities to follow. While Mumbai, despite having one of the highest green cover ratios among global cities, struggles with severe air pollution due to rising vehicle emissions, it’s clear that shifting citizens’ mindsets towards sustainable transport is crucial. Through strategic, long-term initiatives like these, we are committed to fostering balanced urban growth while addressing the environmental and social challenges of urbanisation,”says Praveen Pardeshi (IAS), Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA).

“We are delighted to partner with MBMC to launch a practical, actionable roadmap for achieving net-zero emissions in Mira Bhayandar. We have implemented demonstrative projects, such as replicable energy-efficient green integration in housing societies and schools, to showcase scalable solutions. These examples serve as a proof of concept, inspiring collective action and ensuring the plan translates into tangible, measurable outcomes for a sustainable and climate-resilient future,”says Prerana Langa, Chief Executive Officer, AKAH India.

The plan aligns with the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for climate action by targeting emission reductions and the adoption of cutting-edge green technologies characterized by reduced emissions, improved biodiversity, and empowered communities driving sustainable change.