Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Engineering intern arrested for sexually harassing Class 9 girl in Thane

Engineering intern arrested for sexually harassing Class 9 girl in Thane

Updated on: 11 April,2025 11:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An 18-year-old engineering intern has been arrested in Thane for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 9 student while she was returning home. Police have booked him under BNS and POCSO sections

Engineering intern arrested for sexually harassing Class 9 girl in Thane

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Engineering intern arrested for sexually harassing Class 9 girl in Thane
x
00:00

An 18-year-old engineering student has been taken into custody for allegedly sexually harassing a schoolgirl in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police officials confirmed on Friday. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday morning while the victim, a Class 9 student, was on her way home.


According to PTI, the accused, who is currently pursuing an internship as part of his engineering course, allegedly approached the minor girl in the Wagle Estate area, forcibly hugged her and touched her inappropriately. The shocking act led the traumatised girl to inform her family, following which her mother promptly approached the Wagle Estate police station to lodge a formal complaint.


The police registered a case against the student under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.


Sub-inspector Atul Jagtap stated that swift action was taken once the complaint was received. “The accused was identified and arrested soon after the FIR was registered. He is currently being held in custody while further investigation is underway. 

Man held seven months after molesting 9-year-old girl in Thane

In an another incident, Police have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl residing in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Thane district seven months back, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The alleged incident took place on June 11 last year in Bhiwandi town, but neither the complaint filed by the girl's mother nor the FIR mentioned the reason for the delay in reporting the matter to police, reported PTI.

The nine-year-old girl was playing on the ground near her house when the accused, who worked at a power loom in the town, lured her under the pretext of giving her money to buy chocolate.

He then took her to his house and allegedly touched her inappropriately, the official from Bhoiwada police station said, reported PTI.

Following a complaint by the girl's mother on Friday night, the police arrested the man on Saturday and booked him under relevant provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime mumbai news mumbai crime news maharashtra POCSO

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK