An 18-year-old engineering intern has been arrested in Thane for allegedly sexually harassing a Class 9 student while she was returning home. Police have booked him under BNS and POCSO sections

An 18-year-old engineering student has been taken into custody for allegedly sexually harassing a schoolgirl in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police officials confirmed on Friday. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday morning while the victim, a Class 9 student, was on her way home.

According to PTI, the accused, who is currently pursuing an internship as part of his engineering course, allegedly approached the minor girl in the Wagle Estate area, forcibly hugged her and touched her inappropriately. The shocking act led the traumatised girl to inform her family, following which her mother promptly approached the Wagle Estate police station to lodge a formal complaint.

The police registered a case against the student under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sub-inspector Atul Jagtap stated that swift action was taken once the complaint was received. “The accused was identified and arrested soon after the FIR was registered. He is currently being held in custody while further investigation is underway.

Man held seven months after molesting 9-year-old girl in Thane

In an another incident, Police have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl residing in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Thane district seven months back, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The alleged incident took place on June 11 last year in Bhiwandi town, but neither the complaint filed by the girl's mother nor the FIR mentioned the reason for the delay in reporting the matter to police, reported PTI.

The nine-year-old girl was playing on the ground near her house when the accused, who worked at a power loom in the town, lured her under the pretext of giving her money to buy chocolate.

He then took her to his house and allegedly touched her inappropriately, the official from Bhoiwada police station said, reported PTI.

Following a complaint by the girl's mother on Friday night, the police arrested the man on Saturday and booked him under relevant provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)