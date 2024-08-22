Later, captain Adelia Picardo was in great goal-scoring form as she netted a hat-trick for Apostolic Carmel, who brushed aside Podar International CBSE (Powai) by a thumping 4-0 margin with Pratiksha Naik completing the tally.

Don Bosco International’s Anoushka Gangwani takes a shot against Pawar Public School yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Big wins for Cathedral, Apostolic girls

Lopsided victories laced with hat-tricks were the order of the day in the girls under-16 second division of the MSSA inter-school football tournament as Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) along with Apostolic Carmel (Bandra) sailed through by recording huge wins in their league matches at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Wednesday.

The opening match of the day saw Cathedral & John Connon authored a resounding 6-0 win over Little Angel (Sion). Hat-trick each from captain Aishee Biswas and her striking partner Sharanya Kheruka were the highlights of this huge win for the Fort school, who led by a solitary goal at half-time. Later, captain Adelia Picardo was in great goal-scoring form as she netted a hat-trick for Apostolic Carmel, who brushed aside Podar International CBSE (Powai) by a thumping 4-0 margin with Pratiksha Naik completing the tally.

Meanwhile, amidst these one-sided matches mentioned above, a keenly contested second division clash was witnessed where maximum points were gained by Don Bosco International (Matunga), getting the better of Pawar Public School (Kandivli) 2-0. Anoushka Gangwani from a long range free-kick and Nakeesha Walia following a goalkeeping blunder, struck for the Matunga school. Pawar Public would be disappointed by the manner in which they conceded both goals in this match where they were slightly better in the second-half.