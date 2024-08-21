The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to begin in November and was extended by one match for the first time since the 1991-92 season. Mitchell Starc is not just looking to win this year's series but also aspires to a clean sweep as it will play a crucial part in the World Test Championship

Mitchell Starc (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia's lead pacer Mitchell Starc believes that with the series against India being a five-match affair, it would be "right on par" with the Ashes for his side.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to begin in November and was extended by one match for the first time since the 1991-92 season.

"Being five matches now it's probably right on par with an Ashes series," Starc told Wide World of Sports.

Since 2014-15, the Aussies failed to grab the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Team India won the four consecutive series.

Mitchell Starc is not just looking to win this year's series but also aspires to a clean sweep as it will play a crucial part in the World Test Championship.

"We always want to win every game at home and we know India are a very strong team," he said. Currently, Team India tops the WTC rankings with Australia holding the second spot.

"As we're placed at the minute we're the top two teams on the Test ladder... so a very exciting series coming up for the fans and certainly the players.

"Hopefully when we're sitting there on the 8th of January we have that trophy back on our shores."

Mitchell Starc is just 11 matches away from completing 100 Test matches and has no plans to quit red-ball cricket.

The left-armer said he is scaling back his white-ball commitments to prolong his Test career for as long as possible.

"...every time I get to wear the baggy green cap it feels very special. Hopefully it's five times through the summer with five wins and we can sing that song five times, then we move on from there.

"If it does come to a point where I'm lucky enough to get past that 100 number then it's obviously going to be pretty special as well," he said.

Starc is scheduled to fly to England next month for a white-ball series following which the left-armer intends to play domestic cricket for New South Wales ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

"The Tests will always be taking precedence for me," he said.

"We've got seven Tests on the bounce with five against India and then two in Sri Lanka, so they sit top of the tree with what's coming up."

Alongside, Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Starc will shoulder the pace duties across three formats.

"Pat is resting for this UK tour... we love playing all three formats but that could look different at different times over 12 months."

"There is certainly no end date on (our bowling careers). That will be an ongoing one. We'll see where (our) bodies are and the want to keep going, but at this stage it's all guns blazing for five Tests against India."

(With PTI Inputs)