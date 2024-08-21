The election is scheduled for September 3 following secretary Ajinkya Naik becoming the association’s president last month

Abhay Hadap and Suraj Samat

As of now, there appears to be a straight contest between Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) two current Apex Council members—Abhay Hadap and Suraj Samat—for the association’s upcoming election to fill the Secretary’s post.

Hadap, who has the support of president Naik, aims to call for MCA’s Annual General Meeting immediately. “My first responsibility and priority will be to call for the Annual General Meeting soon [after the election],” Hadap told mid-day on Tuesday. “I want to work for maidan cricket, cricketers and improve their facilities. In return we just expect these players to help Mumbai win at the national level,” said Hadap, who will be filing his nomination on Thursday.

Samat, the Commissioner of the Indian Street Premier League apart from being in its core committee along with BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar, wants transparency in the selection of players. “Transparency in selection process is my priority—across all age groups, seniors and especially in the U-12 group players—because that’s where children get very disheartened when not selected after performing,” Samat said. He is set to file his nomination today.

August 30 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Samat also wants to see the resumption of the Mumbai T20 League. The event was held only in 2018 and 2019 before Covid struck. “My focus will be on ensuring the success of initiatives like the Mumbai Premier League [Mumbai T20 League] which will provide a vital platform for Mumbai’s talented cricketers.”

A third man in the fray will provide a twist in the contest to become MCA Secretary.