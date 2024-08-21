Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Injured Messi ruled out for World Cup Qualifiers

Injured Messi ruled out for World Cup Qualifiers

Updated on: 21 August,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires
AP , PTI |

World Cup champion Argentina lead South American qualifying with 15 points after six matches

Injured Messi ruled out for World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi

Injured Messi ruled out for World Cup Qualifiers
Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina’s next two World Cup qualifiers because of injury. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni announced his 28-man squad on Monday for the matches against Chile on September 5 and Colombia five days later.


Also Read: "I could still be playing T20 cricket in four years": Smith eyes LA Olympics berth



Messi is still recovering from a right ankle injury. The 36-year-old Angel Di María, who retired from the national team after winning the recent Copa America, is not on the list either.


World Cup champion Argentina lead South American qualifying with 15 points after six matches.

