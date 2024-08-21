World Cup champion Argentina lead South American qualifying with 15 points after six matches

Lionel Messi

Listen to this article Injured Messi ruled out for World Cup Qualifiers x 00:00

Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina’s next two World Cup qualifiers because of injury. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni announced his 28-man squad on Monday for the matches against Chile on September 5 and Colombia five days later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "I could still be playing T20 cricket in four years": Smith eyes LA Olympics berth

Messi is still recovering from a right ankle injury. The 36-year-old Angel Di María, who retired from the national team after winning the recent Copa America, is not on the list either.

World Cup champion Argentina lead South American qualifying with 15 points after six matches.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever