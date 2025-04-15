YSRCP challenges Waqf law in SC, cites Constitutional breach

This provision undermines the religious character and administrative independence of the Boards

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging that the legislation violates fundamental Constitutional provisions and threatens the autonomy of Muslim religious institutions.

In a statement issued on the social media platform X, the party said, "YSRCP has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf law, citing serious Constitutional violations and failure to address the concerns of the Muslim community. The law violates Articles 13, 14, 25, and 26 of the Constitution--provisions that guarantee fundamental rights, equality before law, freedom of religion, and the autonomy of religious denominations to manage their own affairs."

The party has raised objections to the inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf Boards under Sections 9 and 14 of the Amendment Act, saying, "The inclusion of non-Muslim members under Sections 9 and 14 is seen as interference in the internal functioning of Waqf institutions. This provision undermines the religious character and administrative independence of the Boards."

Political Advisory Council Member Abdul Hafeez Khan, speaking to media stated, "YSRCP has once again proved its unwavering commitment to the Muslim community by filing a petition in the Supreme Court against the unconstitutional Waqf Bill. While others remained silent, we stood up for justice and Constitutional rights."

He challenged the Opposition, particularly the TDP. "I challenge the TDP Party--if it truly believes in protecting minority rights, let it do the same. Why this silence? Why this hypocrisy? TDP's dual standards are now exposed. On one hand, they claim to support minorities, and on the other, they quietly back a Bill that attacks the very institutions safeguarding Muslim interests. Their doublespeak has been unmasked," Khan added.

Meanwhile, reacting to Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's "we will not implement Waqf Amendment Act in Karnataka" statement, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that for the sake of the vote bank, these people try to fool people.

"The 2013 Act was also an Act by the Parliament. So was the 1995 Act. This (2025 Act) is also by the Parliament. For the sake of the vote bank, these people try to fool people. But people are quite intelligent and I have repeatedly said, and Prime Minister and Home Minister, in their tweets have cleared that it is not against Muslims. It is to protect the property, earn more revenue and serve the poor Muslims," Joshi told ANI.

