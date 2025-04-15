"Over 200 patients shifted, no casualties reported": DY CM Brajesh Pathak on Lucknow hospital fire

Deputy CM Pathak, speaking to ANI, confirmed that smoke was first noticed on the hospital's ground floor, triggering an immediate response from the staff

A fire broke out late on Monday night at Lok Bandhu Hospital here, and about 200 patients were safely moved. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that all patients are safe, and firefighting efforts are still ongoing. No casualties have been reported. Deputy CM Pathak, speaking to ANI, confirmed that smoke was first noticed on the hospital's ground floor, triggering an immediate response from the staff.

"Smoke was detected on the ground floor. The hospital staff immediately started shifting the patients. Around 200 patients have been shifted. Serious patients have been sent to KGMU. Some have also been sent to the civil hospital. There is nothing to worry about now," he said.

"Fire workers are inside the building, and firefighting operations are underway. There are no casualties. All patients are safe. 2-3 patients who were serious have been shifted to the ICU ward of KGMU," he asserted. In a recent development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident. Senior officials reached the location. Fire brigade teams are on site, and fire control efforts are in progress.

No casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited. Earlier, on March 6, a fire broke out at a multi-level parking facility in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow, reducing several vehicles to ashes, officials said.

Visuals showed thick smoke billowing from the building as fire tenders worked to bring the fire under control. The exact cause behind the fire, however, was not clear, officials added. Further details are awaited. Similarly, a massive fire broke out at a wood warehouse in Kanpur. According to Chief Fire Officer, Deepak Sharma, no casualties were reported in that incident either.

