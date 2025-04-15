Breaking News
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists, security forces exchange fire in Poonch

Updated on: 15 April,2025 08:26 AM IST  |  Jammu
'Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with Police at Lasana, Surankote last night. 

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists, security forces exchange fire in Poonch

A brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.


The gunfire rattled the Lasana village of Surankote Monday night when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, the officials said. 'Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with Police at Lasana, Surankote last night. 


Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are ongoing to prevent the terrorists from escaping,' Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps wrote on X. Officials said one Army personnel was injured in the firing, and was subsequently shifted to a hospital.


