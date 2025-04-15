'Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with Police at Lasana, Surankote last night.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists, security forces exchange fire in Poonch x 00:00

A brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gunfire rattled the Lasana village of Surankote Monday night when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, the officials said. 'Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with Police at Lasana, Surankote last night.

Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are ongoing to prevent the terrorists from escaping,' Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps wrote on X. Officials said one Army personnel was injured in the firing, and was subsequently shifted to a hospital.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever