'Citadel: Honey Bunny' features the immensely talented Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, and will premiere on November 7 on Amazon Prime Video

Stills from Citadel: Honey Bunny

Listen to this article ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ teaser shows Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a gritty spy action thriller x 00:00

Amazon Prime Video announced November 7, 2024, as the premiere date of the eagerly anticipated Original series, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’. The Indian series born from the world of Citadel is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. The series is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.

The series features the immensely talented Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, and the ever-so-versatile Kay Kay Menon, along with an exciting ensemble cast that includes, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

Prime Video confirmed the premiere date of the series at a pulsating event attended by fans of Varun, Samantha, and Raj & DK, as they witnessed and partook in the innovative supersized date reveal of the series. The service also released an enthralling teaser that showcases the veritable non-stop action, impeccable performances, and visual scale of the new series that will take the audience on a rollercoaster ride when it launches this November. ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the '90s.

“We are thrilled to announce the premiere date for the much-awaited Citadel: Honey Bunny today. The Indian series in the world of Citadel blends the charm of the '90s with an immersive narrative and truly captivating performances by Samantha as Honey, Varun as Bunny, and the entire ensemble cast. The fictional series will take the audience back to the genesis of this international clandestine spy agency, delving further into its foundation, activities, influence, and rise in the distinctive and sensational signature of Raj & DK that the audience has come to love, enjoy, and admire. The teeming excitement for the series has been palpable amongst super fans of Varun and Samantha and having them participate in this larger-than-life date reveal event is truly a memorable experience for everyone present,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

"Citadel: Honey Bunny is a swashbuckling blend of gritty, fast-paced action and compelling drama with exceptional performances. We are excited to introduce Varun as an edgy action hero, and Samantha has upped her action game to the next level. We are also thrilled to have joined with the powerhouse Kay Kay Menon once again and are lucky to have an incredible cast,” stated Raj & DK.

They added, “Ever since the series was announced, we have received overwhelming support and anticipation from fans, and that has been truly gratifying. So, it is only natural that we include fans in our date reveal today. The response to the teaser has been very heartening and we believe it is a testament to the dedication of the entire team. We cannot wait for audiences across the world to enjoy one of our most ambitious projects yet!”