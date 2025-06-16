Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara confirmed the news of her father, Raman Rai Handa's passing away. The actress posted an obituary confirming the death of her father today. The last rites will be held on 18th June.

Bigg Boss 17 fame actress Mannara has lost her father today. Her father, Raman Rai Handa, reportedly passed away today at the age of 72. The actress confirmed the news on her Instagram stories by posting a heartbreaking obituary. Apart from Mannara's father, he was also the father to Mitali Handa and uncle to actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra.

Mannara took to her Instagram stories to announce the heartbreaking news through an obituary. The obituary read, "Adv. Raman Rai Handa 25/09/1953-16/06/2025" It further mentioned, "With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father, who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/June/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family." It also had the details of the last rites, which will be done on June 18, 2025, at 1 pm, in Andheri West.

Although the exact reason for his passing away is not known, reports suggest that the 71-year-old died due to prolonged illness. He had been reportedly unwell for the past couple of days before he breathed his last today. He was in Mumbai at the time of his death.

About Raman Rai Handa

Raman Rai Handa was a respectable lawyer who worked at the Delhi High Court. He was married to Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's paternal aunt, Kamini Chopra. The late lawyer is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters Mannara and Mitali.

Mannara's father shared a good bond with his in-laws, the Chopras. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Manarra had said, " If I would take my family's name, they would have called me a nepo kid. They would have said that I don't have a personality. Now that I didn't take their names, they created another story that my relationship with my sisters is not good. My relations are very sorted."

Despite both his daughters and extended family being celebrities and in the limelight, he usually preferred a private life away from the public eye. However, his wife is often seen with her daughters and also posts about them on social media. Mannara and Mitali, too, share pictures with their mother on social media.